Wisconsin set a good example for other states of accepting defeat.
Normally, one seldom praises something that is so, well, normal.
In these profoundly abnormal times, though, sometimes it’s necessary. Losing candidates in Wisconsin’s top statewide races, when the results became apparent, quickly and graciously conceded defeat and congratulated the winners.
That’s the way democracy is designed to work.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels, in the wee hours of election night, accepted a loss to incumbent Tony Evers.
Likewise, Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney placed a phone call to incumbent Josh Kaul acknowledging the election results several hours after polls closed and the outcome was decided.
It took a little longer to count votes in the U.S. Senate race, but when the outcome was obvious Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes conceded victory to incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
And in a razor-thin race for secretary of state, one that took weeks to count until the final canvass, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck stepped up to concede the election to incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette.
Few of the 50 states are as closely contested as Wisconsin, which truly is a 50-50 electorate. It’s rare for a statewide race to be anything but tight. In today’s volatile political climate that could provide the ingredients for elections not being accepted.
Instead, the candidates took the high road. They worked hard, made sure the votes were counted and did the right thing when the outcome was apparent.
For that, Wisconsin should be grateful. Sure, that’s the normal and proper thing to do. But in some places, candidates still haven’t done it. Wisconsin showed how to fight to the finish, then end it amicably. Well done.
