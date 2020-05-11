Thank you to all of the School District of Beloit staff! During this difficult time, staff has stepped up and gone above and beyond expectations to take care of our community's children.
While the framework for digital learning was being created, staff members were already connecting with students at home. Schools closed on Friday, and on Monday all three of my girls had been contacted by their teachers providing direction what they could work on while the formal plan was being created. And that very first Monday, staff members were at the schools helping to distribute meals.
With my work as a school board member, I have seen the work on the back end that administration has put in to create a sustainable framework for distance learning. The fact that other districts are adopting and implementing portions of our plan speaks volumes to the quality of this plan, even though it took some time to create. In reality, that time will be "made up" because other districts in the area are planning to end virtual instruction earlier than the original end date of face-to-face instruction. Students will continue distance learning until June 5th, the original end date for the year.
Thank you to all district staff and partners who have come together to meet the needs of our children under normal circumstances, and a huge thank you for everything you have done during the pandemic.
We love you and appreciate you!
Kyle Larsen
Beloit
