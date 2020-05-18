As much as I tend to vote Blue, a President I have great admiration for was Republican Gerald Ford who led our country through a very difficult period.
President Ford was a leader who placed the best interests of our country first. I strongly feel that type of leadership is sadly lacking in Washington.
I feel it is incumbent for every American, regardless if you vote Red or Blue, to work responsibly together during the coronavirus pandemic. May each of us demonstrate leadership in our own way, respecting front line workers and the safety of others.
Dennis Murphy
Beloit
