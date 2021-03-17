The village of Rockton is lucky to have choices this year for village president.
I have spoken to each candidate.
The major difference is the continued tax dollars supporting Old Settlers Days.
The village has provided Old Settlers Days with $5,000 in cash for at least six years ($30,000).
The village has also provided in-kind tax dollars in police and public works services. Estimated at $ 20,000 for police and $5,000 for public works each year for 10 years ($250,000).
The Lions Club is a great community group, however, Old Settlers Days needs to stand on it's own.
Dave Winters agrees the tax dollars need to stop.
This is why I support Winters for president of the Rockton Village Board.
BRYAN NORTHROP
Rockton, Illinois