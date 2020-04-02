‘Where are the local leaders’
During this trying time and as we see cities around us seeing significant impact to the coronavirus pandemic we are missing local news and local leaders step up to keep us abreast of the local impact of this pandemic.
The news we are receiving is primarily on the state and federal level, which one may assume that we are not a city/ town but a blended community with no local leadership. My question is simple, are they paralyzed by this pandemic, are they quarantined without internet access and unable to make local announcements to the preparedness that we as a community have in place?
While many are concerned about their health and safety and their economic condition, do we have local leadership prepared to address these needs?
Our local elections are to nominate a leader. Do we as a community have one in elected office? What is the state of our local hospitals? Do we have significant respirations? How long are we expecting to have our courts closed? How are we addressing the potential shortage of health-care workers? Is this an issue? Are we being proactive with testing? Do we have test kits for this virus in our community?
In a time where everyone has questions and are looking for answers and a strategy for how we will handle this pandemic, I ask again, where are our leaders?
Bill Mathis
Beloit
