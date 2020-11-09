I want to congratulate the Beloit Turner School Board for their excellent choice of a name for the new intermediate school.
I think Garden Prairie Intermediate School is wonderful. I had suggested my wife, Joan’s name, as she was on the Beloit Turner School Board for so many years. But there were so many possibilities. So many former administrators, school board members and teachers who could have been named.
But if you named one person you would have left out so many others. I can think of at least two, if not three, former administrators, several former school board members and at least a half dozen former teachers who could have had the school named for them.
Therefore, I say “well done” to the Beloit Turner School Board. I look forward to walking in the new school when it is safe to do so.
Rev. Ian A. Stirrat
Beloit