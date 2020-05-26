Great is the divide in this country over the wearing of masks to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Perhaps a review of what the wearing of a cloth mask in public spaces accomplishes and what it does not accomplish would help to clarify the issue.
Cloth masks do not protect the person wearing the mask from exposure to the virus, at least not in any substantial way. The virus particles are far too small for standard cloth to filter out. That requires an N95 Approved Respirator.
So, what does a cloth mask do? It helps protect everyone else from an asymptomatic person that may be shedding virus and not even know that they are carrying the disease. In other words, when you see someone wearing a mask you can feel secure in knowing that they care enough about you to protect you from themselves as possible carriers of the virus.
It can also be said when you see someone not wearing a mask in the grocery store, pharmacy and interior work spaces, is that they care less about anyone and everyone else around them than they do their own personal self-interests. I would hope that those that come in contact with their loved ones exercise greater care, greater compassion and greater love for their fellow man.
Rick Brunton
Beloit
