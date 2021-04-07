There is a wonderful event coming up April 10-16, the Week of the Young Child.
This event is presented by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. This year celebrates the 50th year of this event. The main point of this event is to focus on early learners and to honor those who are teaching them.
Early childhood years are the foundation that shapes learning and development for the future. The early years of childhood are when they begin life-long learning habits including how to interact with others such as peers, teachers and parents and they begin to develop interests that will stay with them throughout their lives.
The child’s foundation is formed for reading, building connections, social-emotional skills and vocabulary during these first eight years of life. It is important to recognize the adults striving to steep the lives of children to produce rich, meaningful experiences.
My hope is to bring awareness to this wonderful event that aims to meet both the needs of young children and their families. With everything going on right now, it is more important than ever to make sure our children are getting the firm foundation they need to excel in their lives.
It is also important to recognize the teachers, parents and families that focus on enabling their children to succeed.
JAIME LITTLE
Beloit