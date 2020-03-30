Please vote for Stephanie Jacobs for Beloit School Board.
Stephanie’s high level of integrity and educational expertise earns your vote. She is service-oriented, child-centered and well aware of our district’s needs. Collaboratively, Stephanie will draw on her expertise as our district’s retired, reputable elementary principal who successfully facilitated a high achieving school, which received statewide recognition on multiple occasions.
With your vote of support, Stephanie will waste no time making a difference in the lives of our School District of Beloit students. Her objectives are to restore trust, to be consistent in student discipline and to hire a long-term district superintendent who will best serve and empower all of the stakeholders in our community. Be assured, Stephanie’s zest and child-centered focus will relentlessly strive for a safe, secure, high achieving school district of excellence.
Tina Hansen
Beloit
