I am writing this letter to publicly endorse Aimee Leavy as a candidate for the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
Mrs. Leavy has shown a genuine interest in improving our school district. She has proven that she is not afraid to stand up for what is right. A good board member should also strive to be responsive to her constituents, I strongly believe she will do so.
As a retired educator, I see a real need for board members who have the best interest of all students as their main agenda. Mrs. Leavy is a lifelong Beloiter, mother and educator. These attributes give her great perspectives about the direction our district needs for the future.
Voting for Aimee Leavy will give us someone who will insist on transparency. Vote for Aimee Leavy on April 7th.
Carolyn Street
Beloit
