I am writing to publically voice my support for Michele Jacobs for Walworth County’s Register of Deeds.
During Michele’s 15 years at the County of Walworth, I was her colleague for 5 of her 13 years at the Clerk of Courts allowing me to see the commitment, diligence, and integrity she brings to her job. I have always been impressed by the amount of attention to detail Michele pays to her duties. She is extremely knowledgeable, develops procedures and protocols that are efficient and sensible, and she understands the importance of accuracy in record keeping.
Additionally, Michele projects a warm, helpful, and engaging attitude to others - important in a person being elected to serve the citizens of Walworth County. Michele frequently goes out of her way to assist at, participate in, and support local community events.
She is a hard worker and possesses more than all the necessary skills and characteristics we need in someone to run the Register of Deeds office with the precision and exactness
the position requires.
Michele Jacobs is more than qualified and is uniquely suited for the position of Walworth County’s next Register of Deeds. This November 3rd, I will be proud to cast my vote for Michele Jacobs and I encourage you to vote for Michele Jacobs as Register of Deeds as well.
Melissa St. Croix
Delavan