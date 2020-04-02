I am writing to encourage Beloit residents to re-elect Kevin Leavy for another term on the Beloit City Council.
I’ve worked with Kevin as both a City of Beloit employee and as a fellow City Councilor, and in both instances he’s been a voice of reason and leadership. Kevin has always served the city as a compassionate advocate for his fellow citizens, and doesn’t waver under political pressure. Kevin’s motivation is serving the city and county is his passion for helping people, not his ego.
Kevin’s strength on council is his senior leadership, and valuable knowledge of government processes. I admire Kevin’s civility when speaking with unhappy residents, or when asking tough questions of city staff.
Your vote is important, please plan ahead to safely absentee vote at City Hall.
Beth Jacobsen
Beloit
