In the past few weeks I have been saddened and disgusted by the remarks of the President of the United States. His disparaging remark of how our proud veterans and service members are “suckers and losers” is unacceptable.
I have been privileged and honored to have known and talked to proud veterans from World War I all the way through to the current conflicts; to have the President disrespect the sacrifice and service of our grandfathers, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters and friends is despicable.
I too am a proud veteran and I am asking you not as a Democrat or Republican but as a seteran and Armed Services member to replace the Commander in Chief with someone who will not cater to foreign powers. We need a President that will not continuously put a target on our backs, but someone that will always have our backs.
To all my comrades who served and put themselves in harm's way to protect the freedoms of our great country, I thank you and God Bless the USA.
Allen O. Williams
Janesville