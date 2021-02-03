As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic with its many uncharted passages, we often become frustrated, sometimes even fearful. When will this all end? Then a light appears—vaccinations.
We were fortunate enough to get an appointment at Beloit Memorial Hospital. On the assigned day, a major snow storm was moving in. Another obstacle we thought! But this was not the case. A nurse called and told us we could come early. But we were skeptical, thinking now there would be a long line and much waiting with all the rescheduling. We were wrong!
When we arrived, we were greeted by Beloit firefighters that directed us to the registration table. Then moving us to an area where we received a vaccination. After that, a post vaccination area where we were observed for fifteen minutes to make sure we didn't have any adverse reactions. 1, 2, 3 and you were done! The entire process took about 20 minutes.
Our compliments to the nurses, volunteers, staff, especially those working Saturday, Jan. 30, and Beloit Memorial Hospital for a job well done. It was a professional, pleasant and efficient experience in a a very trying time.
JOHN METTER
Beloit