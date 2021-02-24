The Texas power outage shows how important reliable energy is. We must continue to add wind and solar capacity but not to the exclusion of other reliable sources.
Biden has called for nonrenewable power, gas, coal, and nuclear, to be shut down. Maggie Thomas, Biden’s Domestic Climate Policy Chief, said that “there is no role for natural gas” in the nation’s energy mix. Why not? Natural gas has allowed the United States to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions.
Several factors led to the power outages in Texas besides frozen wind turbines. But it shows the potential disaster if we rely only on wind and solar which can be unreliable, without stable energy backup.
California is heavily dependent on renewable energy. Consumers pay between 60% and 100% more for their electricity than the national average. California has the nation’s least reliable electrical grid, with more than twice as many outages as any other state between 2009 and 2018. Rolling blackouts are an expected part of life there. Will you be okay with that? A growing economy needs a consistent, reliable stream of electricity. We need multiple sources of energy to ensure that.
Emissions-free electrical generation using natural gas has become commercially viable and is reportedly slated for use in several new power plants. Increased usage will ease global warming fears without having to rely solely on unreliable wind and solar generation.
I hope the die-hards Biden has appointed won’t prevent him from using common sense.
Larry Holterman
Milton