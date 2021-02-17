What a delight to read Jim Franz’s Feb. 9 Beloit Daily News article about Josiah DuBois earning an Evans Scholarship from the Western Golf Association.
This is a major accomplishment that reflects so positively on Josiah with help coming from the Beloit Club and the Beloit Junior Golf Association. Two adults from these organizations deserve special praise: For years the Beloit Junior Golf Association has been blessed with Thomas Quillins leading its efforts to expose the grand game of golf to kids. Milt Kodl and the Club have welcomed them to play and learn at that fine course.
TOM WARREN
Beloit