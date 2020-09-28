Either in person or absentee ballot, vote with your heart whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, for the person that you think will do the best job for our country and get us back on track.
Did you like it when children were taken from their parents? Do you like what the president is planning to do next year if he is reelected? He plans getting rid of health care, changing Medicare, etc. Would you like being called suckers and losers? The president likes to put people down.
Biden has a lot more experience and knowledge (been there as vice president). Joe Biden, if he is elected, plans on making it safer for American people by taking steps to control the virus. Joe Biden is planning to fix the health care and other things.
Sally Ashley
Beloit