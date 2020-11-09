Here is a big thank you to all the parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, sisters and brothers and all the children who made trick or treat night a huge success this year.
All the children were polite, said thanks, and wished everyone a happy Halloween.
The caravans of kids waited patiently in line in the street and came through to the houses in an orderly fashion. Whoever helped organize trick or treat this year did an excellent job.
A lot of us older folks look forward to seeing the costumes and the happy kids. This year was not a disappointment. Thanks for a fun night.
Wendy Borchert
Beloit