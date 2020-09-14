I don’t understand what our Republican state legislators are thinking.
They’ve done nothing about the Covid pandemic except block Governor Evers’ plans. They fight the simplest directives, such as wearing masks.
They’ve done nothing to address the problem of police brutality and the consequent unrest. They haven’t even met since last spring, except to immediately close the session convened by Governor Evers. What are we paying them for? To do nothing?
I think it’s time we voted out this do-nothing gerrymandered Republican legislature and voted in people who actually represent us and are willing to work.
Barbara Seguin
Beloit