There are three very qualified candidates for the School District of Beloit board and they are Maria Delgado, Wendy Sanchez and Aimiee Leavy.
Maria has lived in Beloit for over 30 years, graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and her children are being educated in the Beloit district. Over the years she has been in the district buildings as a volunteer in both the practice interview and lunch and learn programs.
Wendy Sanchez has served as a board member for the last three years and is very knowledgeable as to state funding issues and has been a stabilizing voice on the board.
Aimee Leavy has worked in the Beloit district in the past as the school age parent coordinator and is very familiar with the district.
These three candidates will serve our district well as school board members.
Rick and Rita Barder
Beloit
