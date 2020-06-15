My son and I were kayaking down Turtle Creek a few times this past week. I observed several school age children (6-17) enjoying the creek and swimming, cooling off, as children normally do during the summer months. After speaking to a few children I was informed that the local municipal pool would not be opening this season and a lot of these children will continue to access the creek to swim.
I have major concerns that as a result of the public pool not being open for these children, they will continue to seek other areas for swimming, areas that are not supervised by trained life guards or staff. I strongly believe that the city needs to look into this matter before there is a serious problem, injury, or death. I would hate to hear that as a result of this city not providing these children an outlet for swimming and cooling off can result in catastrophic events.
I also noticed that the pool on Riverside belonging to the Hendricks Corporation is open to members and not the public. This would be a huge eyesore and disappointment to our community. There has to be a better alternative. I would also as well dislike to see that the creek is restricted and children in this community are not given an option for swimming.
I strongly believe this is a major pending crisis and liability.
Stephanie Thompson
Beloit