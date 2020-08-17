The Labor Day holiday looms ahead among all the world's problems. It is a holiday that holds special significance for myself and my family.
Many of my family members have labored under the umbrella of union protection and we are grateful. Grateful for a wage that helped pay our bills, afford a home, and secured a retirement less stressful than many.
After a short out of Beloit visit we returned to find our "Proud Union Home" sign ripped from our yard and laying in our busy street. I retrieved that sign. I will fix the ripped areas and refasten it into the ground.
When I see that sign I think of the men and women who were killed and sacrificed by those that wanted to make sure that the profits made possible by those that labored were safe in the fat pockets of greedy bosses.
My sign will be reset. A bit more ragged, a bit more battered, but raised once again to display the hope and courage of those that came before, so those under that union umbrella may be recognized for their service and sacrifices, for our lives today.
I wish each and every one a wonderful Labor Day Holiday. May each be safe and enjoy the company of friends and family. Please take a short moment to reflect on those men and women that gave so much to make your day one to enjoy.
Valjean Macias
Beloit