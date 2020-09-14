The Trump virus is not going away.
U.S. Presidents have no more important job than protecting their citizens. President Trump took control of the coronavirus on January 22nd, 2020.
Jan. 22, one case confirmed in USA.
Trump: “We have it under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb. 26, 58 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “....And again when you have 15 people and within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”
March 10, 1,300 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 24, 65,800 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
April 3, 273,000 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “I said it was going away and it is going away.”
September 3, 6,150,000 cases confirmed USA, and 186,000-plus deaths USA.
Between the last 7 days of March and the first 3 days of April cases increased by 206,000 in just 10 days and President Trump said Covid-19 was going away. Since that April day Covid cases have grown by nearly 5.9 million. President Trump announced in the 3rd week of April American deaths might rise to 50,000 -60,000. We are now triple that number and counting.
Currently 1,000 Americans die each day of Covid-19. The sad irony of the Trump virus is other countries are testing their vaccines in the United States because of our overabundance of cases.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn