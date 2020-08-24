The mission of The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge and Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star is to promote a way of life that binds like-minded men and women in a worldwide union that transcends all religious, ethnic, cultural, social and educational differences; by teaching the great principles of fraternal love, relief and truth; and, by the outward expression of these, through its fellowship, to find ways in which to serve God, family, country, neighbors, and self.
On behalf of The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge and Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Beloit community for their overwhelming support, Beloit Police Department, Woodman’s Beloit for donations, and Walmart of Beloit for donations that made our Peace Walk For Justice held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 a success.
The event was free to the public and approximately 100 citizens from all walks of life joined the walk. The Peace Walk was designed to help raise awareness of the systematic oppression of black people, police brutality, racism, and economic disparities.
Again, we thank you, and without your help the walk would not have been successful.
Anthony J. McGaughy, Sr.
Most Worshipful Grand Master
Kathleen Crape
Grand Worthy Matron
Linda L. Ward
PGWM Coordinator