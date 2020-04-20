Each election Beloit’s Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler scrambles to round up enough poll workers. I have worked the past four years, but refused to do so for the April election and argued that it should be postponed to allow for all to vote absentee.
I felt guilty for doing so, but was unwilling to risk my health and that of my husband. I assume all lawmakers (and really everyone) who thought it was a good idea to hold the election offered to be poll workers. I doubt that happened given the paucity of polling sites around the state and resulting long lines.
Thank you to those who did serve.
Carol Mankiewicz
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.