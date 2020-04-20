Each election Beloit’s Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler scrambles to round up enough poll workers. I have worked the past four years, but refused to do so for the April election and argued that it should be postponed to allow for all to vote absentee.

I felt guilty for doing so, but was unwilling to risk my health and that of my husband. I assume all lawmakers (and really everyone) who thought it was a good idea to hold the election offered to be poll workers. I doubt that happened given the paucity of polling sites around the state and resulting long lines.

Thank you to those who did serve.

Carol Mankiewicz

Beloit