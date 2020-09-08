We are living through is another attempt at a country reckoning with the original sin in which it has been built upon. At the exact moment that the promise of freedom was conceptualized and given it was denied to so many groups; Women, men who did not own land, African Americans, Native Americans.
When the founders wrote the constitution, a breathtaking and living document, they wrote it with the promise of justice, and liberty. The ink was still wet, and this promise was reverberating around the convention hall all while there were grave injustices that were being heavily ignored right outside the hall’s windows. The injustice of slavery would not be reckoned with for almost another 100 years.
“All” did not truly mean all. It has never truly been “all”. Even after Emancipation it still did not mean “all”. Slavery took another form and racism reared its vile head in the forms of Jim Crow Laws, segregation, lynching, redlining, the War on Drugs, and the prison industrial complex. Hatred cloaking itself in the forms of government is systemic racism. This systemic racism needs to be rooted out. Then and only then can we have some healing that our country so desperately needs.
It is literally going to take White Americans to care, learn and grow to help heal this division. We, as White Americans, are given the ability to go about our lives and not care about racial justice and peg that as “someone else’s problem”. This is the problem.
Kaelyb Lokrantz
Beloit