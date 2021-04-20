I am wondering when the “Trump” campaign sign on Maple and Sixth Streets will be taken down. The election is over and former president Trump was not the winner. I feel it is disrespectful to still campaign publicly for the 2020 election (as the sign says) when we have a president who was legitimately elected to the position.
I have worked on campaigns here in the city and know that campaign signs should be removed three days after election.
I realize this sign is on private property, but my yard is my private property and I’m still required to take it down. Please have this sign removed, as everyone else must do.
PATRICIA FOSTER
Beloit