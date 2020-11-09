On behalf of the Beloit City Council, we sincerely thank everyone involved in last Tuesday’s election, especially the voters, election workers and city employees who made the process more efficient.
To the voters, thank you for exercising your right to vote. We are grateful that so many individuals chose to vote absentee. This certainly helped us in protecting vulnerable residents and reduced the wait at polling locations. For those who voted in person on Tuesday, thank you for your patience with city staff and election workers as they assisted others moving through the lines.
Thanks to our poll workers and election officials who put in countless hours on the days and weeks leading up to and following the election. We are so grateful that you stepped up to help administer this historic election. We appreciate everyone for your commitment to preserving democracy during these challenging times.
Also, we are grateful for all of the planning and hard work put into this election. For those individuals who continued to provide core city services, filling in for those who took on Election Day roles, we applaud you, too.
We are proud of how our staff served the Beloit community with adaptability, flexibility and genuine courtesy. The election process was smooth and well organized. We recognize everyone for the positive steps they took to keep voters safe while protecting democracy here in Beloit.
Regina Dunkin
President
Beloit City Council