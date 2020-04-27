Doctors and nurses and health professionals are putting themselves at risk to care for Covid-19 patients.
One of these nurses is my granddaughter. You don't have a right to put them at more risk.
I know folks are upset. We are all upset by the sacrifice we must all make during this uncertain difficult time of a rapidly spreading deadly virus. However, this convoluted, crazy protest against common sense public health standards is destructive to you, to our state and to all of us working to help make our community safer.
The best way to reopen the state is: test, trace and continue to practice social distancing.
Thanks to all the non-protesters who quietly stay home to make all of us safer.
Judy Robson, R.N.
Beloit
