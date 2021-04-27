Editor,
Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom have testing and quarantine requirements to control COVID-19 and its variants. To drive into Canada, all travelers are required to provide proof of a negative test and then quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, even if their COVID-19 tests are negative.
Anyone, including citizens, flying to the U.S. are required to have a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery to enter. Every American is being required to make sacrifices in every aspect of their home, work, and school lives. However, those entering the U.S. illegally are not required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine upon their arrival.
From a public health standpoint, there is no reason to impose greater restrictions on people flying here than on those entering over land illegally. President Biden's policies are illogical and inconsistent. Biden is consciously allowing COVID-19 into the country which will lead to continued shutdown and sacrifice. House Democrats are aware of this threat and yet they blocked proposed legislation that sought to implement mandatory COVID-19 testing at the border.
Jurisdictions that offer COVID-19 testing report that people coming through the southern border are testing positive between three and 10 times the rate of the rest of the population. These people as well as those untested are traveling to other states.
Biden must act to ensure that every person who comes to the U.S. is tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter and travel freely.
AMY HOLTERMAN
Milton