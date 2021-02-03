In the past week, I have read two articles about the progress on the Lincoln Academy. I found more than a few things objectionable in those articles but will only highlight two.
In both articles, the words “tuition will be free” appears. This, to me, is to give the impression that students would be attending a private school. Tell the real truth. This school is being funded with our tax dollars so it must be open to all students. Monies sent to Lincoln are taken from the funding for other Beloit Public schools.
And while we, the tax paying public, help fund this school, an earlier article indicated that board meetings would not allow public comment. So, we pay but have absolutely no say. Just tell us the real story and stop pretending somebody is providing a tuition free education. Our taxes already paid the tuition.
DOROTHY J. HARRELL
BELOIT