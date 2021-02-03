The League of Women Voters of Beloit encourages you to get out to vote for the 2021 spring primary on Feb. 16.
Rock County voters turned out in record numbers Nov. 3, and it would be wonderful if we continue to do so this spring.
MyVote.wi.gov has lots of information on registering to vote, voting absentee, learning what’s on your ballot, finding your polling place and more. For more specific information, you may contact your municipal clerk’s office by phone, email or online.
If you are interested in finding out more about the statewide candidates on your ballot, you may visit Vote411.org. Just click on “Find What’s On Your Ballot” and then enter your address.
For those of you in Illinois, please visit elections.il.gov for your upcoming elections.
Good luck making sure that your voice is heard in 2021.
PATRICIA ZODY
Beloit