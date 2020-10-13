Michele Jacobs has the dedication to public service and strong work ethic necessary to be the Walworth County Register of Deeds.
During my career in Walworth County, I have had the opportunity to work directly with Michele Jacobs. When I was a court commissioner for the county, Michele assisted with clerking court hearings and scheduling my court calendar. She was organized, prompt, and had a common-sense approach to her job that kept my courtroom running efficiently and smoothly.
Later, after Michele was promoted to the position of Calendar Clerk, I appeared in her courtroom as a prosecutor. She communicated well with attorneys, other clerks, and members of the public while demonstrating professionalism and fairness.
For the last 15 years, Michele has helped the county maintain its records and has served as a leader to other county employees. That experience is what makes her well-suited for the position of Register of Deeds.
On November 3rd, please join me in voting for Michele Jacobs for Walworth County Register of Deeds.
Zeke Wiedenfeld
District Attorney
Walworth County