Sean Leavy has my vote for board of education.
He understands a complete education is a 24-hour commitment to all the students of Beloit. Sean Leavy is a Purple Knight, and his children are students in the district. Sean’s extensive career experience and training as an educational leader are strengths needed to improve the wisdom, readiness, and success of all Beloit’s students.
Sean Leavy appreciates the crucial role of parents and families in education; he is prepared to facilitate the engagement of this underutilized educational partnership. Sean’s knowledge of academic systems will provide stability and consistency for all involved in the school district, while developing and enforcing policies to improve the educational experience of the school district.
With his calm and responsive nature, Sean will cultivate a community approach to ensuring students’ academic and personal achievements, while promoting confidence and pride in the school district. Sean listens to and appreciates input from all stakeholders, has the insight to ask tough questions and the courage and backbone to do what is right for all the students.
We’ll all benefit with our own Beloit proud Purple Knight leading the way for all Purple Knights. Join me in voting for Sean Leavy for board of education.
TIA JOHNSON
Beloit