Is the Safer at Home order really over? Was it ever in place? I work in retail in Beloit and you would never know an order was in place.
I risk my health every day to go to work. People come into the convenience store wearing a mask, then proceed to buy beer, cigarettes, blunts, lottery tickets and play the video machines. If they are so worried about their health they wouldn't be buying beer and tobacco. Save the mask for someone who is serious about their health. Cancer will kill you before the virus does.
When you go in a store with a plastic barrier and you have a mask on, speak up and speak clearly. It's not the fault of the cashier if he or she can't hear you. Whether you have the virus or not, cover your mouth when you cough. No one wants your spit.
If you are worried about the virus, for your sake and mine, stay home. Cases are skyrocketing in Rock County because no one listens or cares about anyone else but themselves.
Stop putting other people's lives in jeopardy. If the virus hits your household maybe you will stop being so selfish, but I doubt it.
Connie Uckert
Janesville