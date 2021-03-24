My legislators, Sen. Nass and Rep. Loudenbeck, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic voted to end Gov. Evers' health emergency declarations and mask mandates.
State statute allows the governor to declare an emergency for a duration of 60 days. Since the Republican controlled Legislature has refused to offer protections to Wisconsin’s residents, Evers has reinstated the health emergency six times to safeguard Wisconsin.
Sen. Nass has screamed foul, claiming Evers is violating people’s civil liberties by asking people to mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings. Nass states that in Wisconsin people must be free to move about without any protections or restrictions regardless if they are infectious to others. Sen. Nass has not supported the CDC protocols and believes individuals should determine their own response to the virus.
Rep. Loundenbeck also believes the governor has exceeded his authority in declaring health emergencies but like her Republican colleagues has not supported any protective legislation in response to COVID-19. She believes in the CDC guidelines, follows them herself and states she encourages individuals to follow them (but not publicly). Loudenbeck contends that local governments, not the state, should take actions to suppress and control the virus and wants commercial enterprises, churches, schools, etc. to set their own policies, believing this patchwork of restrictions would somehow protect Wisconsinites.
It is nonsensical to make COVID-19 a partisan issue. COVID favors no political party or ideology. Stop fighting with the governor and begin fighting the virus for the well being of us.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn