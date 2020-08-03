While there has been a lot to complain about when it comes to the coronavirus, it’s been great to see the positives come out of the pandemic as well. Families looking out for older family members, neighbors helping neighbors, businesses looking out for their employees and sectors of the U.S. economy stepping up to do all they can to help our country respond.
While the term “essential” has been thrown around a lot, during a pandemic there isn’t much more essential service than making sure Americans – both with and without coronavirus – can continue to get the medications they need. I know with our family business the availability of healthcare for our employees and their families is always on the front of our minds. That’s why seeing the availability of medications keep up with demands was great to see. From the manufacturers, to the delivery drivers, to the local pharmacies, the supply chain stepped up and made sure nobody was left without the prescriptions they need to stay healthy and fight the virus.
America always finds a way to step up when times are tough and things were no different in the way our nation’s healthcare supply chain responded to coronavirus. While a vaccine may be several months away, we should all have a bit of comfort knowing the distribution system is ready to get the vaccine out as soon as it’s ready.
Sandi Jacobs
Clinton