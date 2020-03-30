I am writing this letter to ask that we all stand behind Regina Dunkin and vote for her for city council.
It has been my pleasure to work with Regina over the last couple of years as a member of the Appointment Review Committee in the city of Beloit. Regina is very professional and has the greater good of Beloit and the Greater Beloit community at her heart. I have found her to be very trustworthy and dedicated to the citizens of Beloit and she is always thinking of and acting for the greater good of our community.
Please join me in voting for a candidate of very high moral character that has Beloit's back and will always think of the greater good of the community first. Vote for Regina Dunkin for City Council.
Dan Gifford
Beloit
