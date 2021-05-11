Having family in Beloit, I read The Beloit Daily News article: "Stained glass artist restores historic window" (April 18 issue).
I have always appreciated both the skill that it takes to create (and restore) stained-glass window art. I have also appreciated the way such images literally "touch my heart and soul". The photo shown in the April 18th issue, depicts artisan, Richard Snyder standing beside and holding the precious 1840's era "Cross and Crown" stained-glass image. Although the unique rosette with the "Cross and Crown" in the middle, it is said to measure an incredible five feet, and was associated with the Methodist Episcopal Church of the 1840's, that exact same emblem was also used in the Knights Templar Masonic Lodge room a few years earlier. Just looking at it, inspires me. It is reminiscent of the "Cross and Crown" associated with Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour.
Although the Masons aren't a religion; all members must believe in Almighty God. An upper-branch of the fraternity: Knight Templar Masonry merely requires a firm belief in Jesus Christ as part of the Holy Trinity. Being a 5th generation Freemason, myself: I know the legacy of the emblem. I commend Mr. Snyder on his marvelous efforts on that restoration. It should last for generations to come. Its inspiration is "timeless".
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas