In a recent story about the renaming of the Beloit Snappers, "Managing Operator" Quint Studer said:
"Anybody can sign a petition and if they want to take over and puts $12 to $17 million into this team, they can certainly name it," said Studer.
"I think this has certainly been a wake-up," Studer said. "They've so fortunate because if it wasn't for Diane Hendricks building a stadium, they'd keep the Snapper name, but there would be no team."
So the message from Studer is as follows:
1. I'm rich, you're not
2. It's my team, I'll do whatever I want, and no one can stop me
3. If it weren't for rich people like me and Diane Hendricks you poor people would have nothing, so stop complaining
4. I really, REALLY don't care about local opinion
Sounds to me like a rich guy from Florida is forgetting where he started, in Janesville, where there has never been and never will be a baseball team. George Spelius is spinning in his grave.
Sorry, Quint, I can take a new stupid name. I can't take a new condescending "managing operator," no matter how rich you are. Catch me outside your new stadium, where I'll be ignoring whatever you want to call YOUR team. This is one fan you've disgusted enough to boycott a product I've enjoyed for decades.
JIM FITZGERALD
Chicago