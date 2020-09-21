The hatefest between Democrats and Republicans is a sophomoric distraction from the grim reality of the environmental emergency shrouding our biosphere.
This emergency is 60 years of climate change denial exploding into species-jumping viruses from encroachment of humans on animal habitat. It is homicidal air pollution from epic forest fires. It is interruption of homeland security by bizarre weather events.
Underground home fortification cannot protect families of any color from ecosystem collapse. End-of-times preppers cannot shoot to make breathable air, drinkable water and grow food.
When our farms become overnight deserts, storm surges erode our beaches, islands disappear, we emerge from six months in our underground bunkers to experience a changed landscape. Gone is democracy. Feudal warlords will rule with bands of four wheel drive vehicles.
We won’t have to worry about our central governments with postal systems or public health programs. Nature’s course corrections on uncontrolled population (climate tipping points) will save the planet from excess people. We won’t have so many grandparents and extended relatives. Mutating microbes will have eliminated most weak people who quietly disappear “in hospice.”
Accidental nuclear exchanges from countries protecting scarce water and food will further compromise space exploration. Survivors in orbit or in domes on Mars will preserve human DNA which laughably is presumed to be of value. For what?
David Innis
Janesville