The nation’s public schools have been on the front lines serving millions of meals to students, families and community members every day, and are working to find ways to provide some kind of instructional continuity during this crisis.
School districts are projecting that their state and local revenue sources, including property taxes, will erode quickly and challenge our financial capacity to retain staff and traditional levels of educational and support services in the upcoming school year. Many school districts are also contractually required to provide staff with notification of potential layoffs in the coming months, which will cause widespread distress across the entire community.
Immediate federal assistance will help America’s public schools retain their capacity to serve the nation’s school children, families, and communities during the current school closures, reopening and recovery, and into the upcoming school year.
Dan Herro
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.