On April 6, please vote for Gregg Schneider, candidate for the Beloit School Board.
He will bring his passion, experience and leadership to this position to benefit students, staff and the Beloit community. Gregg has worked in education as both a teacher and an administrator for 40 years, teaching in the Beloit School District from 2007 to 2018. He continues his service to education in his participation in various community and professional organizations.
Gregg’s vision is that students learn the value of education and upon graduation are prepared for their future, whether it be employment, higher education or military service. He knows firsthand that students who make strong connections and key relationships while in school strengthen their ties to their future and to their community.
As a board member, Gregg will work with the superintendent to reopen schools safely and to follow all open meeting and open records requirements, while maintaining transparency and communication with staff and the Beloit community. His team-playing skills will further enhance his relationship with current board members, supporting effective and efficient board meetings.
Gregg is a caring and respectful person who will always act in the best interest of students while supporting teacher creativity and monitoring consistency in the district’s disciplinary practices.
Beloit needs the skills, experience and steady hand of Gregg Schneider, so please vote for him April 6.
KEDRON and HARRY WIERSGALLA
Beloit