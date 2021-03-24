I met Gregg Schneider and his wife when they moved to Beloit and moved in near us. I discovered we had mutual friends, and his wife and I were in several community groups together.
As a retired teacher and substitute in the Beloit School District, I enjoyed talking to Greg about his many jobs in various districts. I heard how dedicated he was to his students and how hard he worked to help them to succeed. He has a broad background in the field of education and in working with students, staff and parents.
I believe he will be a good fit with the present members of the board and will embrace their philosophy of focusing on student achievement and working with the entire Beloit community. His kindness, dedication and enthusiasm for our schools will serve the community well.
I heartily endorse him as a candidate for the Beloit School Board.
KAY NORDSTROM
Beloit