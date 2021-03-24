There is a candidate for the Beloit School Board who will be a good addition, and he is Gregg Schneider.
As a former school district employee, he was a transitions specialist for the special education program, so he is very familiar with the needs of those students. Even after retirement, Gregg attended many of the school board meetings either in person or virtually so he has kept himself up to speed on the many issues facing the district.
Gregg would bring his passion and leadership to help all students reach their potential before they transition to the next step in their careers. We fully support Gregg in his desire to become a member of the school board and hope that other voters do so as well.
RICK and RITA BARDER
Beloit