Selecting an effective member for the Beloit School Board comes down to knowing who can work as a fully cooperative team member of a very dynamic group--one who understands the inner workings of the educational system and all of its people.
We need someone who is a listener while coming up with workable ideas but is still able to problem solve with other knowledgeable educators who also have good ideas. We want school board members whose primary reason for wanting to be a school board member is that they believe they can be a positive influence on each and every child because they love them all and want them all to be the best they can be.
Gregg Schneider is such a person. He has decades of experience in multiple educational environments with diverse student populations and diverse staff. His friendly demeanor, effective communication skills—listening and speaking—and his ability to understand all aspects of a child's environment are sizable and broad.
We’re losing students from our district for all of the wrong reasons. We need Gregg Schneider on our school board to help stop that.
ALICE LAMONT
Beloit