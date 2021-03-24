What are you looking for in a Beloit School Board member, an effective communicator and listener, a team player, someone interested in transparency, a person with substantial educational experience, a decision maker, a believer in student achievement for all, a person knowledgeable about available educational services for students and families, a proven leader who is respectful, patient and caring?
Well, if that is the case, Gregg Schneider deserves your vote for the Beloit School Board on April 6!
DEB FALLON
Beloit