I am Gregg Schneider, candidate for the Beloit School Board.
I will bring my passion, experience and leadership to the school board as we build better schools for a better tomorrow.
I have over 40 years experience in four school districts with 11 years in Beloit. I was a teacher, program coordinator, program manager, transition specialist and supervisor of special education. I always strived to make sure "my" students received the best education possible, that they learned what is needed to be successful and contributing members of society and ready to enter the workforce.
I worked hard to provide the resources and staff development to support staff and coworkers and encouraged them to strive to be better tomorrow than they are today.
While, in my opinion, the board is in a better position now than a year ago, there are still areas that can be improved. For example: enhance board transparency and increase communication with the community, maintain consistency in school leadership and always ask, "Is this in the best interest of the students?"
The Beloit School District has many advantages: dedicated teachers and staff, expansive course offerings and a wide variety of extracurriculars. But it also has some big challenges. We can't keep doing the same thing we have been doing and expect different results. We must change!
Working together, community, city, businesses, teachers, staff, administration and board, we can make Beloit one of the best districts in the state and make Beloit proud.
GREGG SCHNEIDER
Beloit