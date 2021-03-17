On behalf of Paul's Computer Institute of Bamenda Cameroon, I would like to thank the Beloit Rotary Club for their generous donation of $5,000.
Paul's Computer Institute was founded by Paul Mickelson, a retired Beloit firefighter who had a dream to help the people of Cameroon. The institute provides basic and advance computer classes and a college level curriculum.
Beloit Rotary has played an important role in the impressive growth of the institute by providing scholarships, purchasing a generator and water tower and providing support in collecting and packing items for containers.
The mission of Rotary is to make a difference, and there is no question that Beloit Rotary does both within our community and around the world.
GENE VAN GALDER
Clinton