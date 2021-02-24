Senator Ron Johnson is a traitor. Join me in asking him to resign
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of the Republican legislators who called for entire states to be disenfranchised.
He falsely claimed that there was voter fraud: He promoted “The Big Lie” that fomented the terrorist attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Johnson tried to prevent voters from determining the president of the United States of America.
He used his megaphone to inspire an armed violent attack on our Capitol on January 6, 2021. People, innocent law enforcement officers, died.
Ask him to resign.
Vivian Creekmore
Milton